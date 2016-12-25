Govt to invite new applications for guest teachers

more-in

In the wake of protests against them at a recent event, the Delhi government has decided to invite fresh applications for the “on merit” recruitment of guest teachers from the next academic session.

The development follows a massive protest by a group of guest teachers against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a function in north Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium, after which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also heads the education portfolio, questioned the need for such criticism from the guest teachers “despite getting benefits” from the government.

Change of stand

After the incident, the AAP government has changed its stand on the appointment of guest teachers as it had earlier allowed the existing academic professionals to continue for two years. “The government will invite fresh applications for guest teachers from March and hire them on merit,” said a senior government official.

The official added that the decision was taken after government became of the considered view that the AAP dispensation was doing “so much” for guest teachers who, instead, were indulging in “politics”.

Earlier this month, the CM had announced a hike in salaries of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)-qualified teachers by up to 90 per cent. Non-CTET teachers will not be allowed to teach students, from the next academic session.