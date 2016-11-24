Govt seeks more time to help acid attack victim

Renu Sharma had a jug full of acid thrown on her by face by her tenant. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: de04 acid

Eight months after the Delhi High Court ordered that acid attack survivor Renu Sharma be provided employment, the AAP government has failed to ensure her a livelihood.

High Court informed

On Wednesday, the AAP government told a Bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva that it needed three weeks more to provide employment to Renu, who lost her sight in an acid attack 10 years ago.

Though she is being provided free treatment at LNJP Hospital, her earlier medical bills are yet to be reimbursed. This, the government told the court, was being looked into by an accounts officer appointed by the Principal Secretary (Finance).

‘Give her preferential treatment’

Renu has spent lakhs on treatment and surgeries, forcing her family to shift to a humble accommodation in Shahdara, besides piling up loans.

Justice Sachdeva was also informed that whenever Renu went for treatment, she had to wait for hours with other patients. At this, the Bench told the Delhi government that “she should be given preferential treatment. Delhi government is directed to ensure that she is not made to wait. Whenever she visits the hospital, she may visit the office of the medical superintendent or any such officer so nominated.”

With regard to employment, the Delhi government said the matter was being considered and that she would be given employment within three weeks.

Renu’s case, however, is not isolated. Similar is the fate of three others, whose petitions are pending before the court.

In the case of Aashiya, which dates back to 1993, the Delhi government expressed helplessness saying it was “belated” and that the accused had been acquitted by a trial court.

The court responded to this saying that her case shall be examined by the government and, if felt, the benefit of the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme, 2015, which proposes enhanced compensation of Rs.7 lakh for acid attack victims, be extended to her.