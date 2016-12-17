Govt panel overstepping its mandate, says SDMC

more-in

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) Standing Committee on Friday slammed the treatment of its officers by a Delhi Assembly committee that had summoned its Commissioner earlier this week.

The Question and Reference (Q&R) Committee had asked the Commissioner to appear before it to address allegations raised by Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who said that the SDMC had stalled development works and given incorrect information to the Assembly.

Contempt proceedings

Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel could not attend the meeting, but other senior SDMC officials did.

For that, the Q&R panel recommended contempt proceedings against Mr. Goel.

The SDMC’s Standing Committee passed a resolution condemning the “misbehaviour” with its officials and accused the Q&R panel of going “beyond its mandate”.

The resolution said that the SDMC could take “legal action if need be” and would “engage legal counsel to represent its officials” as per rules laid down by the Delhi Assembly.