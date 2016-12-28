Govt mulls introducing buses of different sizes

more-in

The Delhi government is likely to introduce different sized buses, including midi and mini buses, in the city’s public transport network to cater to the specific requirements of certain routes.

The government is thinking of implementing the recommendations given by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) 2012 report, which reportedly advocates running of different sized buses to augment public transport in the Capital.

Many cities have experimented with different sized buses. For instance, Mumbai and its satellite cities have double-deckers as well as mini-buses running on different routes as per requirement.

The Delhi government said that if mini and midi buses are pressed into service, they can be plied on the city’s narrow roads while the larger low-floor buses can stick to the main roads.

“Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also briefed by Transport Minister Satyendar Jain about the DIMTS report,” a senior government official said. The official said the decision to implement the report will be taken soon.

At present, there are around 5,800 buses — 4,200 DTC and 1,600 cluster — plying across the city, but there is need for 16,000 buses.

