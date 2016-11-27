Govt helps workers open accounts

more-in

The Delhi government on Saturday organised 67 camps across the Capital to help workers from the unorganised sector open bank accounts.

The Delhi government’s Revenue Department, in collaboration with the Labour Department and leading banks in Delhi, set up the camps to ‘facilitate financial inclusion of workers’ and ‘ensure timely payment of their wages’. “The campaign sought to open bank accounts for workers of the organised and unorganised sectors,” a Delhi government statement read.

The District Magistrates of all 11 districts of Delhi held meetings on Friday with district managers of banks and the labour officers in order to workout the location for these camps and other modalities, the government said, adding that the camps got an overwhelming response.

“At the camps, people were also educated about the benefits of using RuPay card as well as Aadhar seeding and mobile seeding of their bank accounts,” the statement read.

This campaign will continue for the coming few days, the government said.

The government said that full Aadhar seeding and mobile seeding in Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna accounts and operative savings bank accounts is envisaged by December 5 this year.

“The use of RuPay card is also being popularised,” the statement read.

Banks are also installing EPoS machines in shops to help ease the situation.