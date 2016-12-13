Delhi

Gold biscuits wrapped in diapers seized at IGIA

: Sixteen gold biscuits wrapped in diapers were allegedly seized at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Monday.

The incident came to light around 7:30 a.m., when two couples accompanied by one toddler each were intercepted by CISF officials based on suspicion.

“Upon checking, 16 gold biscuits weighing 1 kg each were found wrapped in diapers and towels,” said an official. The families hail from Surat in Gujarat, and had arrived in India from Dubai by Indigo flight 6E-022 when they were intercepted, said the official.

Customs officials are interrogating the families in connection with the incident, he added.

