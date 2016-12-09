Give unemployment allowances to labourers, Congress tells Delhi govt

more-in

The Delhi government should provide unemployment allowances to workers of the unorganised sector who have been rendered jobless due to the cash crisis, the Congress said on Friday.

Informal sector

At a press conference here, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken said the demonetisation exercise had left the informal sector workers adversely affected as employers did not have enough cash to pay their wages. Using data from the Delhi government’s Directorate of Employment, Mr. Maken said there were 8.43 lakh workers in the organised sector as of 2009.

He added that the number has remained “almost consistent” over the past 10 years. As per the National Sample Survey Organisation, 85.33 per cent of the total work force in Delhi, which is 48.63 lakh people, were in the unorganised sector in 2015.

“It is these lakhs of workers who are on the verge of losing employment. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should give these workers an unemployment allowance of 50 per cent of minimum wage,” said Mr. Maken.

He also wrote to Mr. Kejriwal on Friday asking him to act immediately, since these workers were suffering. Mr. Maken urged him to accept his advice, keeping aside political differences and enter into a dialogue with associations representing small-scale industries, civil contractors and builders as most informal workers were employed by these sectors.