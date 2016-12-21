Girl shot dead in Delhi

more-in

A 17-year-old girl was shot dead in South-West Delhi's Najafgarh on Tuesday evening.

Her friend, who is alleged to be with her at the time of the incident and is currently untraceable, has emerged as the suspect.

According to the police, as the victim’s mother spotted her daughter and her friend inside a car near their house, she heard the sound of a gun being fired. When she rushed towards the car, she saw her daughter lying in a pool of blood and the boy went missing from the spot. The victim was declared brought dead at a hospital later. The car and the weapon have been recovered.