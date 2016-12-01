Ghazipur garbage to be used for highway construction

more-in

Several lakh tonnes of garbage piled up at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi over the years will be cleared by 2018 and used in construction of a national highway.

70-acre landfil

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation, which operates the 70-acre landfill, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the Union Urban Development Ministry, EDMC Commissioner Mohanjeet Singh said on Wednesday.

Lack of an alternative

The EDMC will facilitate, the NHAI execute, the Road Ministry fund and the Urban Development Ministry promote the project to use garbage in construction of a section of National Highway-24.

Mr. Singh said the Ghazipur landfill, which stands about 50-metre tall, exhausted its intended capacity in 2002.

The EDMC had been forced to use the landfill well past its intended lifespan for lack of an alternative.

“This project is being initiated in order to implement the new sold waste management rules, and aims at scientific and harmless removal, transport and reuse or disposal of municipal solid waste generated within its jurisdiction,” he said.

The waste that cannot be recycled would be dumped at the site, but it would not lead to a mountain of garbage as most of the trash would be processed. The EDMC will also collect and transport the leachate produced at the site to dispose it off at a sewage treatment plant every day.

Site to be cleared

“The Ghazipur landfill has over 130 lakh tonnes of garbage. By 2018, the site will be cleared and we will be able to set up waste processing, recycling and solid waste management centres at the site,” said EDMC Chief Engineer P.K. Khandelwal.