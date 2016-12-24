Get ready for a delicious weekend

Street vendors from Dausa district of Rajasthan seen on Day One of the three-day National Street Food Festival at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. — Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Food lovers in the city can look forward to a delicious weekend with the National Street Food Festival (NSFF) being inaugurated at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

A diverse range of cuisines

Starting with a diverse range of paans from Benaras, and vada pao and pav bhaji from Mumbai to idiyappam from Chennai and different flavours of tea from Assam, the food festival has tried to incorporate a wide palate of cuisines from across the country.

Mutton rogan josh, chicken yakhni and kahwa were the highlights of Shabbir Ahmad’s stall. The resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district is the owner of a food stall in Srinagar for over 12 years now.

“I’ve been part of this event for two consecutive years. This fest is a great platform for vendors like me to interact with people from so many regions. We even share recipes and spices among each other,” he smiled.

The opening day witnessed guests like Union Minister of State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who felicitated the vendors for successful completion of the orientation programme and skill test in hospitality services.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, a regular at this fest, focused on the need for collective responsibility for ascertaining food safety and raising the standards of Indian street food.

A very tech-savvy vendor

Jitender Singh, a very tech-savvy vendor representing Rajasthan who greeted all customers with a cheerful “Ram Ram Saa”, said: “The National Association of Street Vendors of India [NASVI] has been providing a chance to small-scale vendors like me to discover new varieties of Indian cuisines. The training workshops on hygiene and food safety taught us several methods to stay clean and serve healthy food.”

Jitender even shared pictures of dal baati churma and pyaaz kachori on WhatsApp while serving them to customers.

The coupon counters accepted cash payment as well as Paytm transactions to avoid hassles. Visitors were expecting POS machines too, but there was no such provision. Apart from food stalls, a kids zone for the little ones was also set up. The day ended with a musical performance by Indian Ocean.

‘Impressive arrangements’

A set of litti chokha sellers from Boring Canal Road in Patna were first-time attendees at the event.

“I’m really impressed with the atmosphere here. The training sessions was a major learning experience for me. Implementing these methods and ensuring similar hygiene standards may even boost sales at my shop,” said Krishna while serving littis to the customers.

Although he appreciated the venture, he did not seem too confident about using e-wallet transactions at his own shop.

Debjit Banerjee, a Delhi University student said: “Apart from serving hygienic food, most vendors were quite welcoming. Watching Indian Ocean perform live while relishing the food was amazing. My personal favourites were the fish cutlet and litti chokha stalls. The chicken seekh kebabs were divine as well. Although the pricing was a little on the higher side, it was worth it.”

Pratibha Das, a food vendor from Odisha selling a variety of pithas, said: “The festival began as a one-day event, which now takes place over three days. This explains the popularity and positive response. I have often run out of food supplies owing to huge crowds in the previous years.”

She said she prefers serving the food in bowls made of leaves rather than paper plates.

“I’ve been here only for a short while, but I already like the aroma of the food, the arrangements and the ambience. Although this is my first time at the festival, I have been a regular visitor at other food festivals across the city,” said Khushi, another student attending the event. This three-day event will conclude on Sunday.