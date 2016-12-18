Gearing up to take off

more-in

A lot has been said about the life of an air hostess, be it the erratic working hours, the improper conduct of passengers, and how their personal life is put on the back burner.

But despite arguments against the profession, the life of an air hostess continues to excite many young girls.

Shalu Deelwal, who is pursuing her Ph.D in Hindi from DU, was one of the candidates who had come for the walk-in interviews organised for cabin crew for two private Indian airlines.

“The salary and the chance to travel is what brought me here,” she said.

Yuri, another 19-year-old who was here from Manipur, said she loved the hospitality she experienced onboard while on her way to Delhi.

“I am dependent on my aunt. This is one job that can help me be independent,” she said.

‘I see myself there’

Immaculate dressing, perfectly done hair and make-up are what attracted 19-year-old Anjali Mishra — who has never flown in an airplane before — to nurture the dream of becoming an air hostess.

“I have never been on a flight, but I have seen air hostesses on TV. I love the way they dress and their make-up. I want to see myself there,” said a visibly excited Anjali.

Independence

“I know they get to travel a lot. It brings a lot of independence as well,” she added.

A second-year student at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, Anjali said that a job as an air hostess would allow her to earn reasonably well, even without a strong academic background.

Twenty one-year-old Shivani Sharma, meanwhile, had come for the interview with her family.

“It is my dream to be an air hostess. Two years ago I had joined the Frankfinn Institute, but my parents felt I was too young then,” she said after her interview.

Varender Kaur, 21, an IT graduate, was among the aspirants who were finally selected.

She said that she was on the hunt for jobs in the IT field when she chanced upon an advertisement inviting aspirants for cabin crew.

“I was looking for a job in any case. Also, this is one thing I would love to do as I like travelling and interacting with people,” said Varender.

But becoming an air hostess is not cakewalk as candidates stand to face multiple challenges.

“Nothing matters as long as my family supports me,” said Anjali.