Gatecrasher who fled with crores

more-in

: The Delhi Police on Monday said they were looking for a woman who, along with her accomplices, is suspected to have committed a spate of thefts in the Capital, including one at a marriage function hosted on a government’s officer’s property last week.

Releasing the pictures of the woman, in which she is seen attending the function at the GO Mess in Civil Lines on December 8, and another where her face has been zoomed in, the police have sought help from the public in tracing her.

The woman mingles with the crowd and manages to pass off as someone who has been invited, said the police.

Two FIRs registered

So far, two FIRs have been registered in connection with the incidents where her presence was established at the scene (s) of crime through CCTV cameras, but the police suspect that the total worth of cash and valuables allegedly stolen by her could be in crores.

Sharing the details of the second incident, a police officer said the FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint from Umesh Rana, who is posted with the Juvenile Justice Board. In his complaint, Mr. Rana told the police that he had gone to attend his nephew’s wedding at the mess when his wife’s purse containing cash and valuables went missing.

‘Rs.10-lakh theft’

The bag, added Mr. Rana in his complaint, contained gold jewellery and an iPhone. An envelope with uncounted cash was also kept in the bag. The estimated loss, said the police, was around Rs. 10 lakh.

CCTV footage showed the woman behaving “suspiciously” and later leaving with the stolen handbag, said the police.

The first incident was reported at a marriage function held at KKD ground. The same woman had been captured on CCTV in that incident as well and the estimated loss of cash and jewellery was also around Rs. 10 lakh.

The FIR in connection with the incident was registered at the Yamuna Bank police station.