Delhi

Gangster heldfor murder

: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested an inter-State gangster in a murder case.

According to the police, Sanjay Sharma (40) was arrested in north Delhi’s Jharoda Kalan based on a tip-off.

Joint Commissioner (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said Sanjay was the main accused in the sensational Kapil (satta and liquor thekedar) murder case in Jaipur in 2010. He was declared a proclaimed offender in the case by the court concerned.

A case under the Arms Act has also been registered against Sanjay, as a weapon was seized from him at the time of his arrest.—PTI

Dec 20, 2016

