Gang-rape victim questioned

The 25-year-old US national, who was allegedly gangraped by a group of men earlier this year in a five-star hotel here, was on Thursday questioned by the Delhi Police to determine the sequence of events.

She arrived here a couple of days ago to join the probe and on Wednesday underwent a medical examination and recorded her statement under section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate.

The investigating team interacted with her on Thursday to fill in the gaps in her complaint and to firm up their case, a senior police officer said.

Not satisfied by probe

Earlier, she had said that she was not satisfied with the probe and was ready to come to India to identify the accused.

On December 8, the tourist guide, accused of raping her along with his accomplices, was questioned by police after his arrival from Nepal. PTI