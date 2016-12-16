Gang of six arrested for car thefts

more-in

: A gang of vehicle thieves who could steal a car in less than five minutes and then dismantle the entire vehicle in about 15 minutes has been busted with the arrest of six persons, the police said. Seventeen Innova cars were recovered from them.

Reconnaissance

The gang had an elaborate, but swift stealing and dismantling mechanism up its sleeve. It would begin by conducting a reconnaissance of the target vehicle before using a screwdriver to open the mesh on the front grill that covers the radiator.

No alarm

This would give the auto-lifter access to the vehicle’s bonnet clip. Once the clip was released, the bonnet would be lifted, allowing the thief to immediately disconnect all the wires leading to the car’s horn. The process ensured that there was no alert sound when the vehicle was stolen.

The thief would break open the front quarter glass of the vehicle, allowing him entry inside.

The thief would then disconnect the wires that controls the Engine Control Module (ECM), which is the computer that controls the engine, to deactivate all the controls.

“The disconnection of the ECM wires is an indication of how organised the syndicate is. For each theft, the auto-lifters would carry a pre-programmed ECM. They would integrate their ECM into the vehicle, allowing them to easily take off,” said Ishwar Singh, DCP (south), on Thursday.

Once stolen, the vehicle would not be stopped at any point until it reached a shed that doubled up as “factory” for dismantling or giving the car a new identity.

“While fully automated and integrated factories worth hundreds of crores of rupees are capable of building a new vehicle in five minutes using the most sophisticated technology, these auto-lifters are capable of dismantling the same vehicle using bare minimum tools and semi-skilled hands in about 15 minutes,” said the DCP.

However, giving a new identity to the stolen cars took longer. It involved replacing the numbers of the engine and chassis, from already-sourced vehicles, primarily those disposed of by insurance companies as “total loss” cases.

“The manner of their operation shows patience and artistry,” said an investigator.

The police said they had deployed sources to track and identify the members of the gang after it was learnt that they had a full-fledged facility for dismantling stolen vehicles.

Muzaffarnagar

The first arrests were made on December 10, after a south Delhi district police team intercepted a sedan. Probe revealed that the original registration number of the vehicle had been changed and that it was stolen from New Friends Colony.

Three men were arrested on December 10 and their interrogation led the police to both their three associates as well as their “factory”. The “factory” operated in the name of a private company in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.