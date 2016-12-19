Gang involved in fake insurance scam busted

more-in

: With the arrest of a 23-year-old man, the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday claimed to have busted an alleged gang involved in a fake insurance scam.

According to the police, accused Atul Sharma (23) and his partner Tarun Sharma ran a fake call centre in Ghaziabad, from where they called up senior citizens posing as insurance agents.

They would lie to the victims saying they had won big amounts as rewards announced by the insurance companies.

Service charge

The victims were always asked to deposit a certain amount in the name of different service charges/fees for clearance of the bonus amount, sometimes running into several lakhs of rupees.

These deposits were made in accounts held by the accused in various banks using forged documents. The duo would then withdraw the money using ATM cards, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav.

“We are yet to ascertain the total number of victims targeted by the duo and the money made by them. In the present case, we acted on a complaint where a victim was cheated of Rs.8.5 lakh,” said Mr. Yadav.

Promise of bonus

Saran Dass Sharma had told the police he was contacted on the phone that in July by one Narender Pal Singh, who was impersonating as zonal head of I.M.G.S.N., Hyderabad. “Mr. Singh” had informed Mr. Sharma that he had won a bonus of Rs.42 lakh on his existing Birla Life Insurance policies.

“He asked him to deposit some service fees/charges in different bank accounts. Mr. Sharma deposited Rs.16,000 and Rs.49,000 in a PNB bank account.

Once the victim deposited the amount, he started receiving continuous calls from ‘Mr. Singh’ and Atul Sharma.

Over the course of three months, the victim was asked to deposit certain amounts. This eventually left him poorer by Rs.8.5 lakh,” said Mr. Yadav.

Mobile numbers

During investigation, the police analysed all mobile numbers and deployed local sources.

The team got a tip-off regarding the presence of accused at Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad. Atul was arrested. However, Tarun is still at large.

The police said the victim was being cheated for about three months and was so psychologically won over by the accused that for a period, he kept following directions given by them.