Gang involved in 16 burglaries arrested

The south-west district police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang that was allegedly involved in 16 burglaries in different parts of the district.

Four persons have been arrested and two minors apprehended, said the police.

Thefts over three months

“The gang was involved in burglaries and thefts of motor vehicles in south-west district. These burglaries took place in Najafgarh, Chhawla, Dwarka north and Vikaspuri over the last three months,” said a senior police officer.

The four adult accused have been identified as Pradeep Singh, Jatin Singh, Tushant Saini and Prince Mittal.

Stolen items recovered

The recoveries include a car, two-wheelers, an LED TV and a camera from the various burglaries.