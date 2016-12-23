From IAS to V-C to L-G

more-in

After doing his schooling from St. Columba’s School and graduating from Delhi University, former L-G Najeeb Jung pursued an M.A in Social Policy and Planning in Developing Countries from the London School of Economics before joining the IAS in 1973.

An officer in the Madhya Pradesh Cadre, Mr. Jung served the State in various capacities, including Collector and District Magistrate of three districts, M.D. of the M.P. Oil Seeds Development Federation and M.P. Finance Corporation.

Many positions

He also served as Private Secretary to Madhavrao Scindia, Minister for Railways, and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum, before resigning from service in 1999.

Mr. Jung then began his academic career that included being a senior visiting fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, Oxford University, teaching and guiding Ph.D students and stints at the Asian Development Bank. Mr. Jung returned to India in 2008 and was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia in 2009.

He was appointed the 20th L-G of Delhi on July 9, 2013 and ran the city for nearly a year after the AAP government quit on February 14, 2014 after a short stint of 49 days. Once the AAP government came back to power in 2015, there was constant tussle between Mr. Jung and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over powers and jurisdiction.