Freedom 251 manufacturer summoned

A Delhi court has summoned the manufacturer of the “world’s cheapest” mobile phone Freedom 251 in a Rs. 2 crore cheque bounce case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria summoned authorised signatory Messrs Ringing Bells Pvt Ltd; MD Mohit Goel; directors Anmol Goel and Sumit Goel; CEO Dhaarna Goel and president Ashok Chaddha on a complaint by Aryan Infratech Pvt Ltd. “There is sufficient material available on record to summon all the accused. Therefore, a prima facie case, punishable under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, is made out. Issue summons to all the accused,” the Magistrate said, posting the matter for further hearing on April 28.

The complainant approached the court when the accused company failed to make due payments even after being served a legal notice.