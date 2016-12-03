Four dacoits held following encounter

more-in

: The south-east district police arrested four alleged dacoits following an encounter in Pul Prahladpur on Thursday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Romil Baaniya said they had been on the lookout for the accused for a long time.

Breakthrough

The breakthrough came on Thursday, when a team led by Sub-Inspector Ishvar Singh stopped two cars as part of a checking drive.

“While one of the cars was a Maruti Swift, the other was a Honda City with its number plates smudged with mud. The vehicles were followed by a motorcycle,” said Mr. Baaniya.

When Mr. Singh asked the occupants of the Swift to come out, they started firing at him, said the police.

Mr. Singh was joined by Constable Santveer, who warned the assailants to surrender. They accused, however, kept firing. The occupants of the Honda City also started firing at the policemen, said Mr. Baaniya.

The police, however, managed to nab one Krishan, the driver of the Swift, and two other accused— Sunil and Goverdhan Vishwakarma.

The driver of the Honda City, meanwhile, had sped away.

One Manish who managed to escape was later arrested when a search was conducted in the area.

A few other assailants managed to give the police a slip. While some escaped on a scooty that belonged to a passer-by, two others took advantage of the darkness and ran into a nearby jungle, said Mr. Baaniya.