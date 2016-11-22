Forum denies relief to miscarriage victim

more-in

An institute cannot be held responsible for a woman suffering miscarriage because of travelling long distances to attend classes, the district consumer forum here has held.

The forum made the observation while denying relief to a woman who had filed a complaint against a Ghaziabad-based institute saying she had suffered a miscarriage as she was forced to travel 75-km to attend B.Ed classes.

Refund of fee

She had demanded a refund of the tuition fee, besides Rs.2.80 lakh as medical expenses and Rs.5 lakh for physical and mental distress caused due to the miscarriage.

She told the forum that despite being pregnant, she was forced to attend the classes as a minimum attendance of 75 per cent was mandatory. In 2011, she suffered a miscarriage and had to spend Rs. 80,000 on medical expenses.

She also claimed that the institute had secured permission to hold classes at the said location after admitting the batch. The institute did not file its appearance and the case was proceeded ex parte.

‘Free will’

The forum, however, rejected her complaint saying she had attended the classes of her own accord and if she was pregnant, she should not have attended the same.

It further said that had there been any shortcoming in the quality of education so granted, the institute would have been responsible but for any other problem caused to the complainant, it cannot be held guilty.

Since the complainant in her submissions admitted that she had attended all the classes, she was held not liable for a refund of the tuition fee.