Former Minister’s son taken on transit remand

: A court here on Friday granted the CBI three days’ transit remand of Amanmani Tripathi, the son of jailed former Uttar Pradesh MLA Amarmani Tripathi, to take him to Lucknow in connection with the alleged murder of his wife.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satish Kumar Arora allowed the investigating agency’s plea for a transit remand of the accused for his production before a court in Lucknow, where the case is pending.

The accused has been in CBI custody since November 26.

The Uttar Pradesh police had registered the case against Mr. Tripathi on a complaint by his mother-in-law Seema Singh.

The latter alleged that her daughter, Sara, had been murdered

Mr. Tripathi, however, claimed Sara died in a car accident in Firozabad on National Highway 2 in July last year, when they were coming to the Capital for a holiday. Mr. Tripathi had escaped unhurt in the incident.

His father is serving life imprisonment in the Madhumita Shukla murder case.