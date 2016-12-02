Delhi

Former MLA sent to police custody

more-in

A court here on Thursday sent former Delhi MLA Rambeer Shokeen to five days’ police custody under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for allegedly running an organised crime syndicate.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Pandit allowed a Delhi Police plea to interrogate Shokeen till December 6. Earlier, a Metropolitan Magistrate court had remanded him in three days’ police custody in a case under the Arms Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody in this case after being arrested last Sunday from outer Delhi.

The police said all the accused committed extortion and murders, apart from grabbing land and settling property disputes for pecuniary benefits, the police said.

