Former MLA Shokeen sent to judicial custody

A court here on Tuesday sent former Delhi MLA Rambeer Shokeen to judicial custody in a case of allegedly running a crime syndicate.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Pandit remanded Mr. Shokeen in judicial custody till December 15 when the police submitted that they did now require his custody.

MCOCA charge

The Special Cell has charge-sheeted the former MLA under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The Delhi Police had arrested him on November 27. He had been absconding for more than a year. In January, another court had denied anticipatory bail to him, saying there was incriminating evidence to show he had played an active role in the crime syndicate.

Besides Mr. Shokeen, the police have charge-sheeted alleged gangster Neeraj Bawana, his elder brother Pankaj Sehrawat, Sunil Rathi, Amit Malik alias Bhura, Naveen Dabas, Rahul Dabas, Naveen Hooda, Deepak Dabas and Gurpreet Singh in the case.