Former Delhi top cop frontrunner for post

Following the sudden resignation by Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung, the search has begun for his successor. According to sources, former Delhi Police commissioner during the previous NDA government Ajai Raj Sharma is a strong contender besides former Union Home Secretary Anil Baijal.

Mr. Sharma was the police commissioner of Delhi from July 1999 to June 2002 and was subsequently shifted to the Director General of Border Security Force (BSF). He is a 1966-batch IPS official of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

“He is one of the frontrunners for the post of L-G in Delhi,” an insider in the government told The Hindu.

Other names

Another name doing the rounds is that of Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi. Mr. Mehrishi, a 1978-batch IAS officer was appointed as Secretary on August 31, 2015, hours before he was to superannuate as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs. Home secretary has a fixed tenure of two years and Mr. Mehrishi will be in office till September 2017.

However, rumours were also rife about the appointment of Deepak Mohan Spolia, a 1979-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre and former Chief Secretary of the Delhi government, replacing Mr. Jung.