Forest Dept on leopard’s trail

more-in

Days after a leopard was spotted at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, the Delhi Forest Department is trying to track it down.

A.K. Shukla, the Chief Wildlife Warden, said on Friday that two wildlife inspectors had been deputed to inspect the area and look for pug marks. This would help ascertain the age of the leopard, said Mr. Shukla. He added that a cage with a bait would be placed once the leopard’s location was identified.

Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Imran Hussain said that the leopard sighting on Monday was a good sign, pointing to the quality of the forest. But it did lead to questions on safety of those living nearby.

After a meeting with officials of the Forest Department on Friday, the Minister asked for a report and said that the leopard should be caught unharmed with help from the Central Zoo Authority of India.