Foreign students face the heat

Twenty four-year-old Sayed Jabid from Afghanistan, an M.Tech student at Amity University in Panchgaon here, has just one Rs.100 note left. With the month drawing to an end, Sayed is worried about how he will clear the monthly mess charges.

“The decision to withdraw the Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes has hit foreign students hard. Most of us kept cash as we don’t have bank accounts or debit cards. Ever since the ban, I have been borrowing from friends and buying things on credit. The Rs.4,500 I managed to exchange last Wednesday has been used up. I have just one Rs.100 note left, How will I pay monthly mess charges of Rs.3,300?” said Sayed, who has been in India since 2011.

Spread over 110 acres, Amity University has over 250 students from 24 countries including Congo, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Iraq and Afghanistan. Most of them do not have bank accounts and debit cards.

No bank accounts

Iraqi national Mustafa, 23, who is pursuing his Masters in Computer Applications here with his twin brother Yousif, said they had Rs.40,000 in cash when the demonetisation was announced. “I went to a bank in Manesar to get the money exchanged, but they refused saying the facility was not available for foreigners. We have been exchanging it through friends. We receive cash from our country through Western Union, but they too do not have the new currency and are offering cheques instead. We don’t have an account though,” rued Mustafa.

Ruby, a Nigerian law student who stays in a rented accommodation in Manesar, has problems of her own.

“The university held a special camp for foreign students in the hostel to get their money exchanged, but I could not avail of it,” said Ruby.

For Nepalese students Ayisma and Samagya, who are studying clinical optometry, help came in the form of the cafeteria owner. “We had a few thousand rupees. It was the cafeteria owner who exchanged Rs.1,000 for us, while some other friends helped us too. My parents are still facing problems getting Indian currency exchanged or deposited in Nepal,” said 19-year-old Ayisma.

‘Need liberal policy’

Prof P. B. Sharma, the Vice-Chancellor of Amity University, said: “Demonetisation and restriction on withdrawal have hurt foreign students. They receive money from Western Union or use debit cards. We need to put together a more favourable environment to attract foreign students. This may call for a liberal policy on flow of foreign exchange for higher studies.”

According to Prof. Sharma, the university is allowing foreign students to use the mess and canteen facilities on credit for now. This, besides requesting banks to regularly fill up the ATM machine.