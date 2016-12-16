Food festival to accept mobile wallet payments

more-in

: Visitors to the National Street Food Festival that will take place here from December23-25 won’t have to worry about finding cash to pay for their plates of chaat. With the ongoing cash crunch affecting business, vendors at the festival will be accepting payments via digital wallet MobiKwik.

Harnessing technology

The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), which is organising the festival, on Thursday said they would soon organise workshops on online payments for the vendors.

Arbind Singh, national coordinator, NASVI, said, “In the current scenario, utilising technology is the only way out. The sooner the vendors join in and adapt to the digitisation process, the more beneficial it will be.”

He, however, acknowledged that there would be difficulties while opting for cashless transactions.

Hurdles

For instance, vendors hailing from remote locations would have problems with Internet connectivity and smartphone accessibility.

Visitors can also book tickets for the 8th edition of the festival online, added Mr. Singh.