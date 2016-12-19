Food, fashion, festive fun in Delhi

more-in

As the foggy morning gave way to brilliant sunshine, Delhiites on Sunday seized the opportunity to make full use of the various outdoor events being organised in the city. Basking in the sun over lunch at a food festival, indulging in some shopping or finding a corner in a park to dig into a picnic basket, it was time to enjoy the winter air.

At Dilli Haat, INA, visitors thronged the market not just to shop for arts and crafts at regular stalls, but also catch a glimpse of the Jammu and Kashmir Food, Crafts and Culture Festival that promised to showcase the State in a new light.

Kashmiri crafts

Between gorging on plates of piping hot rista or gushtaba served on a steaming bed of rice, artisans from the Valley ensured that there was enough papier mâché, wicker work, carved woodwork and shawls to keep shoppers engaged.

As the sun set, there were cultural performances to enthral visitors.

In the famed parks of Lutyens’ Delhi, that are kept in ship shape by the NDMC, the vast expanse of green was dotted with families marking their spot with a picnic blanket. The children, disappointed with the closure of the Delhi zoo for the season, enjoyed their time at the parks by playing games and enjoying the outdoors.

At the Winter Mela organised by Delhi Dastkar at Andheria Modh, visitors got to interact with numerous craftspersons and buy artefacts directly from them.

Weavers at the venue even gave demonstrations of how they create magic on the loom. At a time when demonetisation has hit the crafts community, the artisans were happy that people were swiping their cards and buying their products.

Christmas

Decked up to celebrate Christmas, malls offered the perfect opportunity for visitors to click selfies with the the colourful decorations.

For those who missed out on some fun in the sun, the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) is organising its annual national street food festival at JLN stadium next weekend that will have street food vendors from across the country bring unique offerings to satiate Delhi’s food cravings.

They have already launched a training session to equip vendors on how to accept digital payments so that some of the worst-hit businesses in the times of a cash-crunch are not affected.