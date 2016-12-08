Fog disrupts flights, trains

more-in

Dense fog on Wednesday morning had a major impact on flight and train movement in Delhi.

Nearly 100 arrivals and departures at Indira Gandhi International Airport got delayed by an average two hours on Wednesday morning. Three flights, one each of Air India, SpiceJet and Air India Express, had to be diverted to nearby airports due to bad weather conditions, while 24 flights were cancelled during the fog period.

Visibility started dipping late night on Tuesday. By 3 a.m. Wednesday, visibility dropped to 100 metres and plunged to almost zero visibility by 5 a.m. R.K. Jenamani, director-in-charge of IGIA MeT unit, said zero visibility on Wednesday remained for a very long period compared to previous dense fog days this season. Visibility started improving only by 10.30 a.m.

Train operations, too, remained badly hit on Wednesday with 81 Delhi-bound trains reported running late, many delayed by 10 to 20 hours. Northern Railways rescheduled 51 trains, while six trains were cancelled.

Thousands of passengers remained stranded at different railway stations of the capital as late arriving trains lead to further delay in departures.