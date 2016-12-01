Fog disrupts flight operations in Delhi

Commuters crossing the railway track at tilak bridge station on a foggy morning. Most of the trains are running late because of poor visibility. | Photo Credit: V.Sudershan

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected for the second day today with four domestic flights diverted to other aerodromes amid low runway visibility due to dense fog.

Flight operations at Delhi airport are “intermittent” but not “suspended”, an airport official said.

“The low visibility procedure was implemented at 3 AM. ATC is clearing arrivals and departures as per the fog situation,” the official said.

He said four aircraft arriving at Delhi airport from different destination were diverted to other airports as they could not land here.