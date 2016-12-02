Fog disrupts 200 flights, 50 trains

more-in

Early morning fog in the Capital on Thursday turned out to be worse than Wednesday for fliers and train passengers.

Visibility dips

Six flights were diverted to nearby airports due to poor visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here. More than 200 flights got delayed due to the fog. Low visibility procedures were implemented at the airport at 3 a.m. and remained in force till 11.15 a.m. The worst period of fog was during 7 a.m., when visibility dropped to just 50 metres.

Delayed by 30 hours

Train passengers had it worse as trains were delayed by several hours. More than 50 trains were delayed due to fog, with delays ranging between three and 30 hours. The Bhagalpur Garib Rath was delayed by 30 hours, while many others were delayed by 18 to 20 hours. The Northern Railway too rescheduled 16 train departures, including two Rajdhanis. The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the minimum settled at 11.9 degrees, two degrees above the season’s average, as per the weather department.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for Friday, along with the possibility of shallow to moderate fog at some places and dense to very dense fog at isolated places. The maximum and minimum is expected to hover between 25 and 11 degrees, respectively.