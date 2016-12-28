Fog cover disrupts flights, trains

low visibility: Rajpath was shrouded in a thick layer of fog on Tuesday morning. — Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Flight and train schedules were badly hampered in Delhi on Tuesday morning as a layer of dense fog enveloped the National Capital Region.

Chilly day

The city witnessed a chilly day, even as temperatures were recorded slightly above normal for this time of the year.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, 72 departures were reportedly delayed due to bad visibility, which started dropping at the airport from Monday night itself.

No flights diverted

General visibility dropped to 100 metres by 4.30 a.m. By 6 a.m., it plunged to below 50 metres, affecting flight movement.

Visibility increased to 800 metres at 11.30 a.m., but dipped to 500 metres at 2.30 p.m. However, no flights were diverted due to bad weather on Tuesday.

At Safdarjung, visibility remained at 400 metres between 5.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. It improved to 1,800 metres by 11.30 a.m.

According to a Northern Railway spokesperson, 65 Delhi-bound trains were running late by hours, while 27 trains had to be rescheduled and two cancelled due to foggy conditions.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year.

According to the Meteorological Department, humidity oscillated between 47 per cent and 100 per cent on Tuesday.

Clear skies

The weatherman has forecast clear skies for Wednesday, with moderate to dense fog in some parts during the morning hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 23 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the Weather Department.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was 22.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.8 degrees Celsius.