Focus on civic polls at BJP executive meet

The Delhi BJP’s executive committee’s quarterly meeting on Wednesday condemned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his “constant absence” from the Capital even as it passed a resolution against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s “total failure” in fulfilling electoral promises.

Organised at the chaupal (public space) of Mukhmailpur village and presided over by unit head Manoj Tiwari, the meet also saw the relaunch of the party’s monthly organisational magazine ‘Bhajapa Sandesh’ as well as an announcement from Mr. Tiwari that ₹1.5 crore from his MP fund had been set aside for uplifting the village.

‘Total failure of AAP govt’

The resolution adopted by the party at the meet took note of the “total failure” of the Kejriwal government “on all fronts” ranging from enhancing education, health and public transport infrastructure to implementing women’s safety and social security schemes.

It also resolved to “pressurise the Kejriwal government to start regularising unauthorised colonies”.

“The AAP government has completed two years but the city’s condition has worsened. People in JJ colonies and villages are facing problems due to Land Acquisition Act, increased rates of power and shortage of water,” Mr. Tiwari said.