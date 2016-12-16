Fliers a happy lot over hand baggage tag trial run

more-in

The decision to do away with tags for hand baggage at six airports in the country met with an elated response from fliers at the Delhi airport on Thursday.

To reduce hassle

The trial run for doing away with hand baggage tags for domestic passengers started from Thursday and will go on till December 21 at the Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad airports.

Printing cost saved

The move will reduce hassle for fliers and also save airlines the cost of printing baggage tags.

The decision will be extended to other airports after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) assesses the results of the trial run, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry said in a release on Thursday.

International passengers

Hand baggage tags for international passengers may also be exempted later.

“After successful completion of the effort, the BCAS has advised doing away with stamping of hand baggage tags for implementing the best practice adopted internationally for hassle-free movement of passengers,” the release added.

Hand baggage screening

High-resolution CCTV cameras will be used to ensure that all passengers get their hand baggage screened at the security check now that stamping of hand baggage tags is being done away with.