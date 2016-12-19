Five murder suspects held after shootout with cops

more-in

A dreaded criminal, carrying a reward of Rs.25,000 on his head, has been arrested by the Gurugram Police along with four accomplices following a brief shootout.

The five are wanted in more than half-a-dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery, including the murder of gangster Mahesh alias ‘Attack’ earlier this year.

Tip-off

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by crime unit in-charge, Inspector Sajjan Kumar, laid a trap at a T-point on Sikanderpur Road on Sunday around 5 a.m. and flagged down a car. The car occupants opened fire at the police team, who returned fire and managed to arrest them. Three country-made pistols and four live cartridges were seized from their possession. The car in which they were travelling in was found to be stolen.

Case registered

The arrested have been identified as Vikas, Sajjan, Anil, Ashu and Manish. Manish, a resident of Naharpur village in Gurugram, carries a reward of Rs.25,000 on his head.

While Ashu and Vikas belong to Gurugram, Sajjan is a resident of Bisana village in Jhajjar. Anil resides at Kakrola village in Delhi.

A case has been registered at Sector 10-A police station in this connection under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.

The police said the five accused are wanted in connection with eight criminal cases registered at various police stations in Gurugram, Kaithal and Rewari in Haryana.

Besides other cases, the five were allegedly involved in the murder of Mahesh, who was shot dead near Jharsa Chowk on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway on September 22. A murder case was registered at Sector 40 police station in this connection.

Mahesh was walking towards his car from a roadside eatery around 10 p.m. when unidentified men in an SUV opened fire. Mahesh himself was involved in several cases of murder and robbery.