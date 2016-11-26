more-in

The Centre for European and Latin American Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, is organising a five-day course on “South-South Cooperation: Relations between Latin America and Asia.”

Gladys Teresita Lechini, Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Rosario, Argentina, will conduct the course between November 29 and December 3.

Jamia said the objectives of the course were to examine various aspects of South-South cooperation alongside its evolution and recent developments, discuss the causes of its revival in the 21st Century as well as address South-South Cooperation from the Latin American perspective.

Workshop on cyber crime

The Faculty of Law at Jamia will organise a workshop on “Cyber Crimes against Women: Challenges Posed by the Social Networking,” November 28 at 2 p.m. Pavan Duggal, Supreme Court advocate and cyber lawyer, will deliver the key lecture.