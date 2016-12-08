Fearing public ire, staff lock bank and beat a hasty retreat

more-in

The lack of cash saw the staff of Allahabad Bank in Bulandshahr’s Gulaothi lock up the branch around noon on Wednesday and leave the area apprehending threat to life.

Hour-long protest

The fuming locals, most of whom had been waiting outside the bank since early morning, started a protest. The nearly one hour-long protest stopped only after the police reached the spot and pacified the irate residents.

Tikam Singh, a resident of Bulandshahr, said: “The banks were closed on Tuesday. Hoping to get some cash on Wednesday, I reached the bank early in the morning. I stood in line despite the fog and cold, but the bank staff locked up the branch and left as there was no cash.”

Tense situations

According Y.S. Sirohi, the manager of Allahabad Bank at Gulaothi: “We understand the pain of customers. Our family members too have been queuing up for cash. People have been getting irritated due to the cash crunch and there have been some tense situations as well. After discussions with seniors, we decided to leave the branch.”

Other banks in Bulandshahr too reported lack of cash. “Other banks including HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Yes Bank too did not have any cash on Wednesday. It is getting difficult to maintain law and order as people are losing patience. We have been directed to not to lathi-charge. At the same time, protecting the staff and the bank is equally important,” said a senior police officer from Bulandshahr.

Last week, residents of Mandi Shyam Nagar in Greater Noida locked the Oriental Bank of Commerce branch after they failed to withdraw cash. In another instance, enraged locals had blocked NH-24 on December 1 after they failed to withdraw cash.

(The writer is a

freelance journalist)