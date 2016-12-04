Farmers threaten stir

more-in

: Farmers of Noida and Greater Noida have decided to protest against Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, ahead of his visit to the area, for “not living up to the promises of compensation and developed plots”.

Ahead of CM visit

Mr. Yadav is likely to visit Noida on December 11 to inaugurate city-based projects at the Noida Stadium and then either cycle from Noida to Ghaziabad or travel in the Samajwadi Party’s rath. The farmers held a panchayat meet in Bisrakh, where they decided to hold the protest.

“We will give a memorandum to the CM. If he does not meet us, then the farmers will disturb his visit. We will gherao and protest at the venue,” farmer leader Manvir Bhati told The Hindu.

Misled by bureaucrats

Stating that Mr. Yadav was misled by the bureaucrats, the farmers said their demands and problems were not represented before him properly.

Meanwhile, farmers whose land was earmarked for a project by Samsung have decided to approach the Supreme Court alleging the Noida Authority officials are pressuring them to give up their land.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)