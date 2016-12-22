Farmers hold staff hostage at Greater Noida Authority office

more-in

Farmers protesting for land compensation in Greater Noida turned violent on Wednesday and locked the gates of Greater Noida Authority office, holding the employees hostage on the premises.

The farmers, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Union, have been agitating for better compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the authority at nominal amount and later allotted to the developers at handsome rates. The protest turned chaotic on Wednesday when the officials of Greater Noida Authority did not pay any heed to the farmers’ demands. The protesters locked all four gates of the authority office and raised slogans for hours even as the office staff remained held up inside.

Panic among employees

“Since Wednesday morning the farmers were protesting, but we did not realise they would lock the gates of the office. They gheraoed the premises and raised anti-government and anti-authority slogans, triggered panic among the officials and the staff,” said a Greater Noida Authority officer. As the news of the violent protest spread, senior police and administration officials along with heavy force reached the spot and tried to pacify the farmers.

Begraj Gurjar, the vice-president of Bhartiya Kisan Union, told The Hindu that false promises have been made by Noida Authority chairman Rama Raman, Deputy CEO Saumya Srivastav, Additional CEO Shisheer, District Magistrate N.P. Singh and other officials that they will work out a solution.

More protests

“Now we are not going to take it easy. We were told in the board meeting that the farmers’ issues would be resolved, but if our demands are not met, we will not only halt the work on developers’ projects, but also gherao officials’ houses,” he said.

Mr. Gurjar said other ways to express protests will also be adopted by the farmers’ body, including setting effigies on fire. On the future course of action, he said, “Soon, a mahapanchayat will be held in Greater Noida. We have announced a fight against tainted officials. In the mahapanchayat, we will finalise the action plan.”

Last month, the farmers had halted development work in Sector 118, where flats are being constructed by the Noida Authority under Samajwadi Awas Yojna. The farmers also halted the construction work of ATS developers.

A senior official at Greater Noida Authority said some of the demands of the farmers can be fulfilled at government level only.

“We have taken up the farmers’ demand with the State government. The government has to take the final call. We will hold meeting with farmers’ representatives to work out a peaceful solution,” the official added.