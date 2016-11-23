Farmers halt Noida Authority projects

more-in

Agitating farmers on Tuesday halted development projects of Noida Authority and under-construction housing projects of private developers in Noida over pending compensation for land acquired from them for the projects.

The farmers later announced anti-government and anti Noida Authority slogans outside Noida Authority’s office in Sector 6. In view of the stir, heavy police force and PAC had been put on alert.

Several villages join in

Farmers from several villages joined the stir. They first attended a meeting and then headed to sector 150 in Noida. In Sector 150, they halted construction work at ATS developer’s site and then halted other projects along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway as well.

“We halted projects of private developers. In the coming days our stir will intensify. We are ready to take on the authorities and the State government to get justice. We have discussed ways to get our pending compensation and sort out other issues, including abadi regularisation and getting developed plots in lieu of the total land acquired by the Noida Authority,” said Begraj Gurjar, vice-president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu).

Private groups weigh in

“The farmers group gathered at our project in Sector 150 on Tuesday. We have no issue with the farmers. These issues are supposed to be settled by Noida Authority and State government,” said Geetambar Anand, the CMD of ATS group.

“Our demands have still not been met. In the coming days, more projects will be halted to gather maximum support from various villages in and around Gautambudh Nagar. Other farmers bodies from western U.P. have also extended support. We are in touch with farmers of neighbouring districts and they are extending their support,” said Mr. Gurjar.

The farmers have been protesting outside Noida Authority office for two weeks.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)