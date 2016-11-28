Family alleges hospital apathy

more-in

The family members of a 19-year-old man, who died in a road accident in south-west Delhi’s Chhawla in the early hours of Sunday, said his last rites were needlessly delayed because of apathy shown by a private hospital and the Delhi Police.

Refusing old notes

The family members said the hospital in Nangloi had refused to accept the demonetised Rs.1,000 notes to settle the pending bill and agreed to accept the old notes only after intervention by the media.

The victim, Vishal, was hit by a biker, after which he was taken to a hospital in Najafgarh. He was then moved to Nangloi’s Sonia hospital, where he died during treatment, said his uncle Shailendra Singh.

“He died around 7 a.m. We kept pleading that they hand over the body but the hospital management declined. They said that we would not be allowed to take the body until we cleared the pending bill of Rs.18,000, but we had only the old Rs.1,000 notes,” said Mr. Singh.

He added that the hospital agreed to take money in old notes after the media and lawyer Ashok Agarwal intervened.

Hospital responds

The hospital authorities said that since the case was medico-legal in nature they could not have released the body without the police being there as the post mortem had to be conducted. Mr. Singh said the Delhi Police investigating officer also arrived late, causing further delay.

The hospital said that they were merely suggesting options and were even willing to accept a post-dated cheque to settle the payment.