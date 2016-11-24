Fake packer and mover held

more-in

The Delhi Police claimed to have busted a racket of fake packers and movers with the arrest of a 29-year-old man. The accused targeted unsuspecting victims by making a wrong entry in an online directory portal.

Accused Gajender Singh is a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Sector 49 in Noida on Monday.

DU professor targeted

The matter came to light after the accused targeted a Delhi University professor who was transferred to Central University in Tezpur in Assam.

According to the police, complainant Mohammad Moeen, a retired RPF assistant commandant, had on November 12 filed a complaint on behalf of his son Mohd. Asif, a DU professor and a resident of Dwarka.

“Following the transfer order, the victim looked up packers and movers on Just Dial on October 1. Immediately, he started receiving calls from a person who introduced himself as the director of ‘Gati International Movers and Packers’,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Surender Kumar.

On October 2, all household articles were taken away by persons belonging to the fake company. They never reached the intended destination and the mobile numbers provided were later switched off.

Articles recovered

The police managed to track down Gajender. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to his involvement. All of the complainant’s household articles have been recovered from Gajender’s possession.

“He revealed that he contacted customers on their mobile numbers obtained from Just Dial. He also revealed that he would often unpack one or more articles from the consignment and sell them,” said Mr. Kumar.

Stating that further investigations were on, Mr. Kumar said the other accused were on the run.