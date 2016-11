more-in

: Counterfeit merchandise of popular cartoon characters from the Chhota Bheem series, estimated to be anywhere between Rs. 20 lakh and Rs. 30 lakh, were purportedly seized from four places in Old Delhi’s Sadar Bazar on Saturday.

The raids were conducted by the police and lawyers of the company. Gautam Bhasin, an advocate of the company, said it was a case of copyright infringement.