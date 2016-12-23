Delhi

Factories sealed

: Despite protests by locals, seven factories in Karawal Nagar were sealed by the EDMC and the local police on Thursday for allegedly violating pollution control norms. Of the seven factories, three were vacated by the owners themselves.

Some illegally constructed properties being used for commercial activities in residential areas were demolished in Shahdara (north) zone. Properties in Brahmpuri and Rajput Mohalla in Ghonda were also demolished. Two shops on Netaji Subhash Marg and 100 Futa Road, and five shops in Dilshad Colony were also sealed over unpaid conversion charges.

