FIR filed in currency seizure cases from Capital

more-in

: The seizure of large amounts of notes, both old and new, from the Capital have finally resulted in four FIRs being registered against the accused persons, the police said on Thursday.

A total of Rs. 17.66 crore, including about Rs. 3 crore in new notes, have been seized by the Delhi Police’s crime branch since demonetisation was announced.

However, neither were any arrests made, nor any FIRs registered in connection with any of the incidents.

However, Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP (Crime), said the police has now booked the accused for cheating, criminal conspiracy and disobedience to an order by a public servant.

The officer clarified that arrests would be made only after the Income Tax Department completed its probe.

Big haul

The biggest of these seizures was made from T&T Law Firm in south Delhi. The crime branch had raided several alleged hideouts of the company to recover around Rs.13.5 crore. Of the total cash, around Rs.2.60 crore was in new notes, the police claimed. Rohit Tandon, the owner of the firm, however, had allegedly denied that the money belonged to black racketeers.

The next raid was at a hotel in Karol Bagh, from where five men were held with Rs.3.25 crore, all in old notes. The money belonged to an alleged hawala operator and the men carrying it claimed to be specialists in packaging business.

Trick

The men had allegedly used special tapes and wires to pack the notes, allowing them to pass undetected through X-ray machines at airports, the police claimed.

The third seizure, of Rs. 64 lakh, was made from one Sukhbir Shokeen, a real estate agent. The police said over Rs.11 lakh of the cash was in Rs.2,000 notes.

The fourth seizure was of Rs. 27 lakh from a man at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station around three weeks ago.