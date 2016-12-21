Exploring alienation in urban spaces

more-in

: Frozen world of the familiar stranger, an ongoing show at Khoj Studios, draws a parallel between urban alienation and angst in metropolises like New Delhi and San Francisco. It is being organised by Khoj International Artists’ Association in collaboration with Kadist (an experimental arts space) in San Francisco.

The group show of video installations, performances and artworks features 10 Indian and international artists. Sitara Chowfla, curator, Khoj Studios says the name of the show has been borrowed from American social psychologist Stanley Milgram’s 1970's essay naming and elaborating on this theory. Milgram wrote about the idea of urban anonymity and the idea of feeling estranged from our fellow city dwellers.

Revisiting Milgram

“We were inspired to revisit his observations in some symbolic way, through the lens of these brilliant artistes. We are witnessing similar issues of urban alienation in big cities like Delhi and San Francisco. Look at how in these long queues post demonetisation, we might know the next person in the queue as a familiar neighbour and yet we are filled with anger for being behind them. Or take traffic jams. We might not know the person in the next car but are still filled with hatred for an unknown person,” said the curator.

The show reflects upon the increasing sense of alienation we encounter. The show is on till January 11.