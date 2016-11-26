Experts for better focus on wildlife conservation

more-in

: A day after a male leopard was clubbed to death in Mandawar village, wildlife activists and environments have demanded that measures be taken to reduce encounters between humans and wildlife.

Vivek Kamboj of NGO Haryali Welfare Society said hilly and areas adjacent to the Aravallis should be closed to minimise human interference. “Delineation is a time-consuming exercise, but it can be done with help from NGOs and expert institutes. The delineated areas should be acquired and declared protected areas,” said Mr. Kamboj.

Calling the killing of the leopard “tragic”, he said that it was sad that the incident happened in the presence of the police and wildlife officials. “Though the press reached the village and had enough time to take pictures, wildlife officials could not arrange for equipment. The fact that the Department does not have resources to protect wild animals shows that the government is not serious,” added Mr. Kamboj.

“Land not forest”

Noting that issues of loss of wildlife, plummeting ground water table and air pollution are related, he said: “The authorities and builders see Aravallis as land and not forest.”

Mr. Kamboj added that wildlife conservation was not possible without active involvement of the local population. “Four to five person from selected villages near the Aravallis should be trained in dealing with wildlife emergencies. They should also be provided with basic equipment,” Mr. Kamboj said.

As many as four roads, including two highways, pass through the Aravalli range, while two more corridors are in the pipeline. But, there are no safe passages for the animals. High fencing along the roads and a bridge as natural as possible can be constructed at certain points to connect areas rich in wildlife, suggest activists.

The Aravallis hills extend all the way from Asola Bhatti Sanctuary in Delhi to Sariska National Park in Rajasthan. In fact, environmentalists have been demanding that the Aravallis in Haryana be declared a sanctuary.

Besides leopards, among the other animals inhabiting the Aravallis are the Striped Hyena, Indian Golden Jackal, Ruddy Mongoose, Small Indian Civet and Common Palm Civet, Mongoose, and Nilgai. Several critically endangered and rare birds have also been sighted in Asola.