Delhi

Exhibition held

An exhibition and panel discussion was organised here by two NGOs on Saturday.

Titled “Ability Exhibition,” the exhibition aimed to provide a platform to the NGOs working for the differently-abled, while the panel discussion discussed the the struggles faced by the people. Colonel Pradeep Kapoor of the Volunteers For the Blind said: “All stakeholders in the rehabilitation of the differently-abled are inspired to cultivate a positive attitude towards creating an accessible environment for them.”

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)

