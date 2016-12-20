Ex-model held for property fraud

more-in

: A former 36-year-old model has been arrested for allegedly cheating a man by selling his two flats using forged documents, the police said on Monday.

The case against the woman, Jaswinder Kaur, and seven other persons was registered at the Uttam Nagar police station in September last year, said Vijay Kumar, DCP (West).

Allegations made

In his complaint, the victim had alleged that Kaur and the others had entered his flats by breaking open the locks.

He had also alleged that they had used forged documents to sell the flats.

The police went on to arrest six of the persons over the next few months, but Kaur and another accused, Yashpal Uppal, managed to evade arrest and were declared proclaimed offenders.

It later emerged that Uppal had left for the U.S., whereas Kaur had begun living in Mumbai and would visit Delhi from time to time.

Breakthrough achieved

The West Delhi district police continued to try and trace her.

The success came on Friday, when the police learnt that Kaur could be nabbed from the New Delhi railway station from where she was to catch a Rajdhani train to Mumbai.

A trap was laid, and the woman was arrested. Upon interrogation, she purportedly revealed that she and an accomplice of hers had prepared forged documents to sell the flats for Rs. 21 lakh, said Mr. Kumar.